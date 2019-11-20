The guardrail replacement along the Westside Parkway westbound on-ramp from southbound Mohawk Street has been rescheduled for Thursday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Project.
The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists traveling southbound on Mohawk Street will be able to access westbound Westside Parkway by making a U-turn at Truxtun Avenue and returning northbound to the westbound loop on-ramp, according to TRIP.
In addition, a closure has been scheduled for Truxtun Avenue on Tuesday in the area of the Westside Parkway on and off ramps, according to TRIP.
The closure, which is needed to remove forms and barrier brackets from the bridges above the street, will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The westbound on-ramp will remain open, but motorists traveling eastbound will need to exit the freeway at Mohawk Street and use Rosedale Highway or California Avenue to detour around the closure, according to TRIP.
