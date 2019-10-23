A closure for the outside westbound lane and shoulder on the Westside Parkway, between Mohawk Street and Coffee Road, has been scheduled for Nov. 4 through Nov. 8, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure will be used for electrical work. It will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The work is not expected to impact eastbound lanes, according to TRIP.
