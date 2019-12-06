The inside lanes on eastbound and westbound Westside Parkway will be closed Sunday and Monday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The closures will be between Truxtun Avenue and Coffee Road, the Thomas Roads Improvement Program said in a press release.
On Monday and Tuesday, crews will be sealing pavement joints on these lanes between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. This work must be completed prior to final striping, which is expected to take place the week of Dec. 15, weather permitting, the agency said.
At least one lane will be open to traffic in each direction while work is underway.
