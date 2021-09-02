Western side of French Fire becomes closer to containment

The French Fire has scorched 25,871 acres and was 43 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
Land on the northwest and southwest flanks did not experience much growth from the fire throughout Wednesday, according to the California interagency management team. The fire continues to "creep and smolder," but the containment lines created by the firefighters continue to hold, the team added.
The Red Cross evacuation shelter shifted into standby notice as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, said Cindy Huge, the public information officer for the Red Cross. Many residents who used the center have returned to their homes, Huge added.
The shelter will reopen if the need arises, said Taylor Poisall, the spokeswoman for the Red Cross. As of Thursday afternoon, Red Cross has shifted into recovery mode, she added.
There are no evacuation warnings, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Evacuation orders include areas around Keysville, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Wagy Flat and Black Gulch.
Road closures include:
• Highway 155 to the western Sequoia National Forest boundary
• Sawmill Road to the top of Sawmill Pass
• Old State Road at Dollar Road.
About 706 residents have been evacuated because of the French Fire, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency. Around 1,500 firefighters, from all over the country, arrived to battle the blaze.
Chris Stewart, from Southern California Edison, said high voltage lines powering residences within Alta Sierra should be repaired in a week. For Shirley Meadows and the Slick Rock area, the power lines will be repaired in three weeks to a month.