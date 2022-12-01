Western Kern consortium reverses Kern's test score trend, attracts outsiders to understand methods

New Yorker Jay Roscup began speaking and then trailed off when asked Thursday what he learned during his visit to western Kern County schools, whose educational methods vary greatly from other local districts.
“Geez,” said Roscup, who works in the K-12 Sodus School District. “We have learned a lot. Let me know if I talk too long.”
The Lost Hills Union Elementary School District, Semitropic Elementary School District, Maple Elementary School District, Elk Hills Elementary School District, Taft Union High School District and the Wasco Union High School District forged the Western Kern Consortium to pool resources when adopting a “community school model” and opened their doors for New York educators to learn about their systems Thursday.
The consortium began practicing this model right before COVID-19 swept worldwide, according to a news release about the visit. Despite turbulent times rocking the globe, the consortium, through the model, allowed western Kern schools to have “top mathematics growth” in Kern County while improving chronic absenteeism, student performance, school climate and community collaboration, the news release added.
These trends are in sharp contrast to many of Kern County’s other districts.
The Bakersfield City School District, for example, saw 26.78 percent of students scoring at or above their grade standard in English Language Arts while 13.16 percent of students' math scores were at or above the grade standard. The test grades are a 10 percent decline in both subjects when comparing same numbers to previous years, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.
But Lost Hills Union Elementary School District witnessed 39.02 percent of students earning test scores at or exceeding their grade level in English. There were 29.88 percent of students who tallied a grade at the standard or above it in math.
Experts said the “community school model” provides great benefits for rural-area students who lack access to vital care and may explain successes. Superintendent of the Elk Hills School District Tiffany Touchstone said the consortium provides “layers of support” for students outside normal educational goals such as mental health, medical and dental health services.
“It gets the help to where the hurt is,” Roscup added.
Touchstone said research shows that addressing students’ social and emotional health allows them to succeed. The community-based model provides food at school and involves parents in education in areas with a paucity of resources.
For example, the Elk Hills School District provided dental care to students for the first time, Touchstone said. A typical dentist visit for a student receiving care in the city could take an entire day for them, with travel, which could cause them to miss vital lessons.
Pooling resources allowed the Western Kern Consortium to place social workers on each campus and allow Elk Hills access to a full-time psychologist. They didn’t have a psychologist before, Touchstone said.
Community engagement coordinators help incorporate parents into schooling, and provide job applications and help applying for Medi-Cal, Touchstone added. Elk Hills can now provide after-school and before-school programs, which help to fill learning gaps created during the pandemic, she added.
Roscup, who is also a community schools director in New York, added it’s uncommon for districts to come together and collaborate on resources. A similar consortium exists in Roscup’s county. He and others learned about Kern County’s method through a grant writer who applied for consortium funding, and they made the trip to learn best practices.
Rural schools must often grapple with statewide policies that best apply to bigger campuses, he noted.
“It is really refreshing to see other people come up with a similar solution to the problems of rural poverty, small schools,” Roscup said. “We think that Kern County … is absolutely brilliant and on the right track.”
This exchange of ideas allows Kern to learn from New York, and vice versa.
“We are hoping to have an ongoing dialogue (with Kern County),” Roscup said. “Maybe come back, or have them come visit us.”