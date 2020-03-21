Western Dental & Orthodontics will close most offices throughout the state, but will remain open in Bakersfield and other key parts of the state for emergency dental needs.
“The federal government, state and local public health agencies, and dental boards and associations have recently ordered or recommended restrictions on the provision of non-urgent dental procedures,” said Chief Dental Officer Dr. John Luther in a statement.
He went on to say, “To be certain that emergency dental care remains accessible to our patients and the communities we serve during this unprecedented time, we have made the decision to keep open certain offices in central locations for urgent and emergency services only.”
The closures will be in effect until April 13.
For emergency care, call 866-887-7591. To reschedule an existing appointment, call 866-369-6301.
