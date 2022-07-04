Westchester celebrates Fourth with community parade

As the crowd joined in Jack Bellue’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the start of the annual Westchester Fourth of July Parade, it was hard not to get into the spirit of the day.
And if the growing chorus of patriotic singing didn’t have everyone’s attention, the pair of cannons fired to mark the parade's start surely did.
Hundreds came out to 22nd and Elm streets Monday for the start of the community Fourth of July event, which included children riding decorated bikes, the Bakersfield College Golden Empire Corps drumline and a number of all-American vehicles, including a Corvette club and the Olive Drab Drivers.
The procession was led by parade Grand Marshal Walter Grainger, a 95-year-old World War II veteran who was also there to call attention to fundraising efforts for the World War II Memorial Committee.
Grainger, a Westchester resident for the last 50 years who also taught at several local high schools after the war, added he was humbled by the honor of leading the parade.
“This is such a fabulous celebration .. and just to actively be a part of it — I’m just so proud,” he added.
Many residents came out to the celebration to note how not much has changed with the event over the years, except that the turnout has grown.
“It’s really nice to see it growing, every year it’s bigger, and at the end of the parade is just as much fun as the beginning, because then we have hot dogs and water toys and beverages,” said Linda Sullenger, a Westchester resident who was co-chair of the event along with Natalie Green.
Bakersfield resident Josh Goforth was carrying his 1-year-old daughter, Molly, while his 4-year-old son, River, was just ahead as part of the neighborhood foot traffic that joins the parade every year. He was looking to share the tradition with his children that he remembered from his childhood, as well as get an early start to a fun day, he said.
Tradition was a big part of the event, with the replica cannon from the Battle of Saratoga a part of the celebration since its original owner, Charles Linfesty, purchased it to celebrate America’s bicentennial in 1976, according to JB Hay, who watched his son Charles light the 42-inch cannon Monday. It fired a blank round.
“I love the parade because it brings back lots of childhood memories for me,” said Emily Salters, who was enjoying Monday’s parade with her family, “and it’s such a fun way for our community to get together and celebrate the Fourth, and celebrate our freedom, celebrate our country.”