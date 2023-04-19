 Skip to main content
West trial: Witness recalls late September 2020 night

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A loud sound startled Maria del Carmen Noriega Salas as she cleaned her daughter’s Casa Loma apartments very late at night nearly three years ago.

It sounded like someone threw something inside a metal dumpster, Salas testified in court Wednesday, while adding she saw Trezell and Jacqueline West, who are accused of murder, emerging from the trash cans on Sept. 19, 2020. This contention was heavily disputed by Jacqueline West's defense attorneys, who sowed doubt about Salas’ recollection of this night.

