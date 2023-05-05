West trial: Who saw Orrin and Orson, and when? Here's a wrap-up of testimony from a crucial week of evidence

For 17 days, a prosecutor has steadily built his case against two adoptive parents who’ve been accused of murdering two toddlers by relying on circumstantial and physical evidence.
Last week proved to be crucial to Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith as he called upon the children of Trezell and Jacqueline West to testify about Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West. The kids provided knowledge unobtainable from anyone else. One 12-year-old son said he touched Orrin’s dead body and may have heard evidence to show Orson has died.
Given the sensitive nature of the children’s testimony against their own parents, The Californian is withholding their names at this time.
The bodies of Orrin and Orson have never been found. Smith said during this opening statements both boys died in September 2020 despite their adoptive parents reporting them missing from their California City home in December 2020.
Trezell West told police he was collecting firewood in December 2020 from a field adjacent to his California City home while Orrin and Orson drew with chalk on a concrete slab in the backyard. Trezell said he returned from collecting wood, went inside his house to check on the fireplace and went back outside to see his kids were gone.
Without the bodies of Orrin and Orson, Smith has had to rely on several witnesses to show who last saw Orrin and Orson. Prosecutors trying what’s called a “no-body homicide” must prove the boys are dead and died at the hands of another. To prove these facts without a body, an attorney must provide a mountain of evidence proving their claims.
Many witnesses have testified as to the whereabouts of Orrin and Orson. Here are some important witnesses, colorful testimony from court and other details that weren't previously reported by The Californian.
The West family
Evidence presented in this case has revolved around September to December 2020.
Smith has called upon the Wests’ family members to provide their accounts about Orrin and Orson. Jurors must also decide for themselves the credibility of each person. Here is what they said.
Wanda West, the mother of Trezell West, said she hadn’t seen Orrin and Orson since February 2020. She was told they were at the house of their maternal grandmother, Maria Martinez, which wasn’t unusual, Wanda testified. The grandmother said she couldn’t care for the two toddlers — who cried often — while also focusing on the Wests’ four other children. The Wests have six children total.
Martinez, the mother of Jacqueline West, testified her daughter only came to visit her once after moving to California City — and it was in December 2020. This contradicts previous testimony by Wanda West saying she thought Orrin and Orson were with Martinez when Wanda came to visit the Wests in the California City home in September 2020.
Josiah West, the brother of Trezell West, said he hadn’t seen the boys after they moved to California City.
Phillip West, the father of Trezell, said after Trezell and Jacqueline moved to California City, he never saw Orrin and Orson.
Perla Martinez, the sister of Jacqueline West, said she’s never met the children Trezell and Jacqueline West have adopted. There was one occasion in which she was video chatting with Jacqueline and testified seeing a lot of “little heads.” But she also testified that she’s never met the kids and therefore doesn’t recognize their faces.
The 12-year-old boy testified several times he didn’t remember answers to Smith’s questions. However, in a video showing an interview with a forensic interviewer — who specializes in questioning children — the preteen said he saw Orrin choking and vomiting. He touched Orrin’s body and it was cold, which is how he knew the 4-year-old had passed away, according to the video.
This incident with Orrin happened in the Wests’ Bakersfield apartment, he added.
Soon after the move to California City, the 12-year-old boy said, he heard a sound like a soap bottle falling in the bathroom. Before this sound, Orson was around. But after that, the 12-year-old said, he never saw Orson again.
A 10-year-old son said Orrin and Orson lived with him in California City, but doesn’t remember how long both children were there. He also thinks he remembers seeing Orrin sleeping in a bunk bed in California City. This child also said he remembers Orrin and Orson helping him decorate a Christmas tree.
A 9-year-old son didn’t recognize pictures of Orrin and Orson West when they were shown to him by Smith. However, he said Orrin and Orson didn’t move with them to California City. He also testified he doesn’t remember how long Orrin and Orson lived in California City.
An 8-year-old son had conflicting answers: He said he remembered Orrin and Orson moving to California City, but also said he didn’t remember the toddlers coming with him.
Other interesting witnesses
Alexander Kalaveris, who lives in Texas, testified that a neighbor reported to the FBI he was living with two kids named Orrin and “Orton.”
Kalaveris said he has children who are of mixed race. He also has other children who’ve visited his house, too.
Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, representing Trezell West, has focused on this tip over the course of the trial. He’s elicited testimony from officers that they didn’t follow up on the tip and the information provided.
Bakersfield Police Department Detective John Dunn testified about going to a house in which Trezell and Jacqueline West were spotted around in Bakersfield. Several pictures of the garage area were taken by Dunn and shown to the jury.
Smith compared a picture taken by Dunn at this Bakersfield house to a photo previously shown to jurors by defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings. She’s representing Jacqueline West and had represented the photo as taken in the Wests’ California City garage.
But Dunn testified it appeared the photo Torres Stallings displayed was actually one he took in the Bakersfield house — it was not from the Wests’ California City home.
The photo in question depicted stacked boxes. On top of the boxes was a blue kiddie pool. Torres Stallings had used this photo as evidence to suggest there were kids present at the Wests’ California City home, and police were wrong in assuming there was no sign of kids living there.
A lighter moment after all this heavy testimony unfolded when Wanda West, the mother of Trezell West, testified over Zoom. She's visiting her other child in Washington, D.C., she said.
Hennessy asked questions about Trezell and Jacqueline coming to her house during the COVID-19 pandemic and conducting a "drive-by" for her to see her grandkids.
Wanda responded that there weren't any "drive-bys," which involve guns, which caused loud laughter to ring throughout the courtroom.
The prosecution could rest Monday, according to a court spokeswoman, and then the defense will begin presenting its evidence. Torres Stallings reserved her opening statements at the beginning of trial and may present them Monday morning.