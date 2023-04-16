West trial: Week 2 round-up of evidence from California City boys' adoptive parents' murder trial

It can be hard to keep track of 12 witnesses, numerous hours of footage and a week's worth of evidence in the ongoing murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West, who are accused of killing their two adoptive toddlers.
There have been tears, conflicting testimony and information never before seen by the public in what could be the most closely watched murder trial in Kern County this year. Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty each to two second-degree murder charges, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West.
Here’s a summary of important highlights from last week’s days in trial, details which didn’t make this newspaper and other interesting points.
TESTIMONY
Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith began pivoting from calling on California City police officers to questioning Bakersfield Police Department police officers about their investigation into the Wests.
BPD took over as lead investigators from California City Police Department officers after those officers began their investigation into the Wests reporting Orrin and Orson West missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020.
Last week saw testimony from Maria Martinez, the mother of Jacqueline West, who often had conflicting testimony and couldn’t remember some answers. Martinez, whose primary language is Spanish, testified with a interpreter.
Smith attempted to show, through his line of questioning, that Martinez didn’t like Trezell West while defense attorneys elicited testimony softening this image.
Martinez and the Wests lived in the same apartment complex in Bakersfield prior to the Wests moving to California City.
Smith asked Martinez multiple times if she didn’t like visiting her daughter’s apartment because of Trezell West. Martinez testified she’s not one to visit people anywhere, regardless of who they are.
Attorney Fatima Rodriguez, representing Jacqueline West, elicited that Martinez doesn’t dislike Trezell. Martinez testified there’s a language barrier between the two of them, and that’s why they cannot communicate.
“I like him very much,” Martinez said of Trezell.
Officers also told Martinez multiple times she would be charged with a crime if she lied to them about Jacqueline, she testified.
Josiah West, the brother of Trezell West, testified this week he often babysat Trezell and Jacqueline West’s children when they dropped them off. Josiah lived with his parents, Wanda and Phillip West, in Bakersfield.
He testified he never saw Orrin or Orson after Trezell and Jacqueline West moved to California City.
Jesse Hightower, the chief of California City Police Department, testified he didn’t review his body-worn camera footage before coming and testifying last week. Hightower went to the Wests’ California City home on Dec. 21, 2020, the date when the boys were reported missing. His body-worn camera footage shows him canvassing the neighborhood around the Wests’ home in search of the boys.
Hightower also took part in questioning the Wests soon after Dec. 21. Body-worn camera shows him, then-California City police chief Jon Walker and multiple other officers who went to interview the Wests.
Alekxia Torres Stallings, who represents Jacqueline West, showed clips of Hightower entering the Wests’ residences, searching through some rooms and finding a firearm belonging to Trezell. That pistol is taken from its place and put into a child’s room, according to body-worn camera footage.
Torres Stallings asked Hightower if placing a gun on a child’s bed was a secure and appropriate place for a gun. In this instance, it was, Hightower testified.
When asked to elaborate on this statement, Hightower later said officers took the gun away from its spot because they didn’t know if the Wests would play nice. If the Wests didn’t play nice, then the gun wasn’t in a place where they could easily get it, he testified.
A lighter moment happened during testimony by Phillip West, the father of Trezell West.
Smith asked to further understand Phillip's job. He explained he made canes and staff out of wood or metal. He held up a cane he brought for himself, looked to be made out of golden wood, wrapped with colorful ribbons.
"That's a pretty nice cane," said Judge Charles Brehmer, who's presiding over this trial.
That elicited a few laughs.
Even more laughter came from jurors as Smith flashed up a picture of a staff that's a 2.5-foot-long wooden cane that's duct taped together, and asked Phillip West if he made this crude staff.
"No, no that's not mine," he said.
LOOKING AHEAD
Prosecutor Smith finished playing footage lasting almost three hours of officers questioning Jacqueline West about her missing children.
In the video, BPD Detective John Ryan and other officers did everything they could to have Jacqueline West open up about her missing kids. They said her story about Orrin and Orson going missing from their California City home didn't add up to the physical evidence.
But Jacqueline didn’t budge: She maintained that she’s not lying and the kids truly did disappear from her home.
Smith had begun questioning Ryan when the court recessed Friday. It’s expected Ryan will return to the stand and begin testifying about evidence which prosecutors allege shows the Wests lying about what happened to Orrin and Orson.
The jury is also scheduled to go on a jury view Wednesday afternoon and Thursday to separate locations, including California City. Brehmer told jurors to wear comfortable shoes as they may be walking in desert-like areas.
