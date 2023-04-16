 Skip to main content
West trial: Week 2 round-up of evidence from California City boys' adoptive parents' murder trial

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

It can be hard to keep track of 12 witnesses, numerous hours of footage and a week's worth of evidence in the ongoing murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West, who are accused of killing their two adoptive toddlers.

There have been tears, conflicting testimony and information never before seen by the public in what could be the most closely watched murder trial in Kern County this year. Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty each to two second-degree murder charges, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West.

