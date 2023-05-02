 Skip to main content
West trial: Video shows Wests' son interview on learning Cal City toddler was dead, cold to touch

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Two years ago, a 12-year-old son of defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West told a social worker in a video that Orrin West was vomiting one night when they lived in Bakersfield, and the next day was cold when the 10-year-old boy touched him, according to video played in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.

His parents told him Orrin West was dead, the child told the social worker, in the video. The 10-year-old boy, who is now 12 years old, appeared in court Tuesday to testify against his parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West. The Wests are accused of killing Orrin, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, and are on trial.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

