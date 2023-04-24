 Skip to main content
West trial: Testimony resumes Tuesday in Cal City boys' adoptive parents' murder trial

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

After roughly a four-day break in witness testimony, jurors will resume hearing evidence Tuesday in the murder trial of the California City toddlers' adoptive parents' murder trial. 

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty each to two charges of second-degree murder, an involuntary manslaughter charge, conspiracy, cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West. 

