 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

West trial: Prosecutor paints adoptive parents as abusive liars whose failure caused toddlers' deaths

West trial 115A6719_500006147 (copy)

From left to right, defendant Trezell West, his attorney Timothy Hennessy, and defendant Jacqueline West and her attorney Fatima Rodriguez, listen to Alekxia Torres Stallings, not pictured, deliver her opening statements May 8 in Kern County Superior Court. The Wests are on trial in the deaths of two of their adopted sons, Orrin and Orson. Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline. 

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West are abusive liars whose failure to protect their children led to the deaths of their two youngest kids, a prosecutor said in his closing arguments Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.

Defense attorneys have yet to present their arguments rebutting Prosecutor Eric Smith’s nearly two-hour closing arguments. Smith argued Trezell and Jacqueline West favored their biological children over their four adoptive kids and didn’t act to prevent Orrin, 4, from dying because their biological children would be snatched away. Orson was killed by his adoptive parents because questions would arise because Orrin wasn’t there, Smith added.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases