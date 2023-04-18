 Skip to main content
West trial: Prosecutor focuses on surveillance footage in murder trial of adoptive parents

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A prosecutor steadily built his case Tuesday that two toddlers were murdered by their adoptive parents by calling multiple Bakersfield Police Department detectives to testify how the defendants weren’t seen with their kids on multiple occasions.

Evidence presented during the murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West attempted to help Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith prove adoptive children Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West weren’t alive in the days before they were reported missing by the Wests from their California City home.

