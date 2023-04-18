West trial: Prosecutor focuses on surveillance footage in murder trial of adoptive parents

A prosecutor steadily built his case Tuesday that two toddlers were murdered by their adoptive parents by calling multiple Bakersfield Police Department detectives to testify how the defendants weren’t seen with their kids on multiple occasions.
Evidence presented during the murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West attempted to help Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith prove adoptive children Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West weren’t alive in the days before they were reported missing by the Wests from their California City home.
Smith has alleged Orrin and Orson died three months prior to their adoptive parents reporting them missing from their home on Dec. 21, 2020. Trezell and Jacqueline West have each pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges and involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of the brothers.
BPD Detective Kyle McNabb testified he collected surveillance footage from Gasko Food Mart, Superior Grocers and McDonald’s on Weedpatch Highway depicting either one or both adoptive parents on Dec. 19, 2020. Orrin or Orson weren’t seen in any of the locations, McNabb testified.
Victor Nasser, who’s co-counsel with another attorney representing Trezell West, established through questioning how the adoptive parents alternate their appearances at Gasko Food Mart, which suggests the parents didn’t leave their children alone in a car. Jacqueline West makes a payment and exits the store. Trezell West appears about a minute later, McNabb testified.
At Superior Grocers, only Trezell West leaves the van parked in the parking lot to go shopping, McNabb added.
There wasn’t any video recording of outside the McDonald’s and the interior camera wouldn’t capture anyone inside a car, McNabb said.
Jurors will hear testimony Wednesday morning before leaving for a jury view in the afternoon.
