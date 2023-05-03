West trial: Paternal grandmother says she hadn't seen toddlers for 10 months prior to parents reporting them missing

The paternal grandmother of Orrin and Orson West testified Wednesday she hadn’t seen the brothers for about 10 months before the date prosecutors alleged the boys’ adoptive parents killed them, suggesting the toddlers aren’t missing as a defense attorney has said.
Adoptive parents Trezell West and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, a charge of involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and willful cruelty to a child in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West. The Wests reported their kids missing from their California City backyard on Dec. 21, 2020. Trezell said he was collecting firewood when he accidentally left a gate open, which may have led Orrin and Orson to escape.
Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy contended during his opening statement the boys are missing. Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith has said the toddlers died in September 2020, three months before the Wests reported the boys missing in December 2020.
Hennessy elicited testimony Wednesday from Trezell West’s mother, Wanda West, that it wasn’t abnormal for her not to see Orrin and Orson throughout 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic beginning in March 2020 shuttered physical gatherings and often the boys were with their maternal grandmother, Wanda testified over Zoom.
Prosecution
Wanda West testified she went to her son’s California City home soon after he bought it in September 2020 to help Trezell and his wife, Jacqueline, watch their kids.
On Sept. 18, 2020, Wanda said, she drove to the Wests’ home and didn’t see Orrin and Orson at all during her two-day stay. She recalled taking care of the Wests’ four other children while Trezell and Jacqueline moved their belongings from Bakersfield to California City.
The Wests have six children total, including Orrin and Orson.
Wanda West testified she didn’t ask where Orrin and Orson were, and assumed they were with Jacqueline’s mother, Maria Martinez. She added she last saw the toddlers in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the world.
On Dec. 19, 2020, the Wests brought their four kids to Wanda’s house for Christmas break, she testified. She didn’t see Orrin and Orson, but the toddlers could have remained in the van when their other brothers were dropped off, Wanda testified.
Wanda, Trezell and Jacqueline West hopped into a car to run errands on Dec. 19. While inside the car, Wanda testified, she was told Orrin and Orson were asleep and never saw or heard them.
The toddlers were sitting in the back of the van, where it was dark and high seats blocked the interior from view, she added.
“I didn’t see them back there, but (Jacqueline) said they were back there,” Wanda testified.
Prosecutor Smith elicited testimony from Wanda that she didn’t attempt to see the kids or say bye to them despite not having seen them for 10 months.
In December 2020, Wanda told her son to send her a picture of the entire family standing in front of their California City fireplace wearing robes she gave them for Christmas.
That picture never came, Wanda said as she started crying, because of what happened on Dec. 21, 2020.
Defense
Wanda testified she was watching a movie with her family and the Wests’ four other children on Dec. 21, 2020 when Bakersfield Police Department officers began yelling at them outside their house.
That day changed the course of her life, Wanda testified.
BPD’s actions startled the Wests’ other children and they demanded to examine them to see if Orrin and Orson were with her, she testified while crying.
Many law enforcement officers have interviewed her and her family since then, she added. They’ve told her that evidence collected to find the boys doesn’t align with Trezell and Jacqueline Wests’ story, Wanda testified.
The “monstrous” version of Trezell and Jacqueline that’s been painted is inconsistent with the people she knows, Wanda added.
It’s really hard to remember what happened nearly two years ago, Wanda testified. She had no idea a simple day of running errands with her son and daughter-in-law would prove to be crucial evidence, she added.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wanda added, she didn’t use Facetime to see any of her grandchildren. Trezell and Jacqueline would sometimes drive by her house from March 2020 to December 2020, and she could see their kids during this time, she noted.
Orrin and Orson didn’t step out of the van like the other kids, and sometimes no one got out of the van, Wanda testified.
Wanda also further explained what happened on the weekend of Sept. 18, 2020, the time when she went to babysit the kids in California City while Trezell and Jacqueline were moving.
Wanda said she arrived at the Wests’ home a little late on Sept. 18, 2020. The van was already packed up and ready to leave as soon as she reached the Wests’ home in California City, which suggests Orrin and Orson were in the van before Wanda’s arrival. That’s why she didn’t see them, defense attorney Hennessy attempted to establish with his questions.
It wasn’t strange to her that Orrin and Orson were staying with their maternal grandmother, she added. Often, Wanda testified, she couldn’t babysit all six children.
Orrin and Orson weren’t yet potty trained. They cried a lot, she said. Wanda added she couldn’t give her full attention to each child who was crying and carefully watch the Wests’ other four kids.
Other witnesses
An adopted child of the Wests told a social worker his adoptive father spanked him and other kids, causing bleeding, according to a video played Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court.
Prosecutor Smith played a few videos showing an interview between Sunya Barton, who specializes in questioning children, and the Wests’ 7-year-old son. Trezell West spanked him and his brothers on the buttocks with a belt tipped in metal, the child said.
“He’s actually great at spanking,” this child said of Trezell West.
The Californian is withholding the name of the children at this time due to the sensitive nature of the testimony they are providing against their parents.
This then-7-year-old son told Barton that Orrin and Orson never went to California City. Both went away because they cried a lot, he added.
Barton testified Wednesday under cross-examination that each child, prior to being interviewed by her, typically goes through an exam in which scars, bruises and abrasions are documented in a report.
She testified she never followed up to see if this report indicated any alleged spanking conducted by Trezell West to corroborate the boy’s statements. Barton added she didn’t review this information because it is not her job — she just holds an interview.
This case was also the first time she’s questioned children as part of a missing children investigation, Barton testified. She’s been a forensic interviewer, or someone who specializes in questioning children, for 11 years.
Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings asked questions surrounding Barton’s interview of a 12-year-old boy. This child was interviewed two separate times by Barton — once on Dec. 22, 2020 and again on Dec. 28, 2020.
It wasn’t until the second interview that the 12-year-old divulged what happened to Orrin. Orrin, 4, died after choking at the Wests’ Bakersfield residence, the 12-year-old boy said. Orson, 3, was never seen again after a sound like a soap bottle falling rang out from another room in California City, he added.
During Barton’s first interview on Dec. 22, she testified during redirect examination that she felt that the 12-year-old boy was lying based on body language. She said the 12-year-old didn’t want to get his parents into trouble, and therefore he wasn’t completely truthful.
Barton testified she was “taken aback” when she listened to his second interview, compared to the first. He was much more forthcoming about what happened in the home in the second interview, Barton said.
The defense’s line of questioning suggested Barton wasn’t objective when she interviewed the Wests’ children.
The second interview on Dec. 28, 2020 was initiated after the 12-year-old boy saw his parents giving an interview to news reporters about Orrin and Orson, Barton said. The 12-year-old’s caretaker got questions from him about the interview and told a social worker, Barton added.
This 12-year-old testified previously he saw this news coverage and knew his parents were lying about what happened to Orrin.
Barton testified she watched news reports about this case and talked about it with another social worker. These occurrences happened after the first interview, but not the second interview, she added.
It was only after she watched the news reports that Barton said she began to suspect the 12-year-old boy was lying, she testified.
Barton said she was aware of a dig which happened on Dec. 23, 2020 in the Wests’ backyard to look for evidence of bodies and knew nothing was found. There was a forensic search of the Wests’ California City home, and no forensic evidence was found there, either, Barton testified.
“That's because the children were not in the home," Barton said.
The statement caused a strong, gasping reaction from the audience. This may suggest Barton thought Orrin and Orson weren’t in California City prior to interviewing the 12-year-old boy.
Testimony is scheduled to continue Thursday.