West trial: Paternal grandmother says she hadn't seen toddlers for 10 months prior to parents reporting them missing

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

The paternal grandmother of Orrin and Orson West testified Wednesday she hadn’t seen the brothers for about 10 months before the date prosecutors alleged the boys’ adoptive parents killed them, suggesting the toddlers aren’t missing as a defense attorney has said.

Adoptive parents Trezell West and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, a charge of involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and willful cruelty to a child in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West. The Wests reported their kids missing from their California City backyard on Dec. 21, 2020. Trezell said he was collecting firewood when he accidentally left a gate open, which may have led Orrin and Orson to escape.

