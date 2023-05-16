 Skip to main content
West trial: Jurors get case, must decide to believe defendants or their children

A prosecutor during closing arguments in Kern County Superior Court on Monday painted adoptive parents accused of murdering Orrin and Orson West as abusive liars whose failure to protect their young children led to them dying while the defense said these characterizations don’t align with evidence.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, an involuntary manslaughter charge, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West. Jurors will begin their deliberations Wednesday. Prosecutor Eric Smith is seeking a guilty verdict on all counts while defense attorneys are seeking a not guilty verdict.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

