 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

West trial: DNA evidence presents mixed picture of Cal City boys' whereabouts

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A prosecutor focused on evidence Wednesday demonstrating the movements of two California City toddlers who were reported missing by their adoptive parents in an effort to show they’ve been murdered.

In Kern County Superior Court, Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith called upon Jeehak Kim, a criminalist with the Kern Regional Crime Lab who analyzes DNA, to connect those dots. There were numerous items from which Kim collected DNA — such as toothbrushes, blankets, mattress pads, car seats and gardening tools — which were once in the California City home of defendants Jacqueline and Trezell West. The testimony attempted to explain if Orrin and Orson lived with the Wests in their California City home.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases