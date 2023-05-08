 Skip to main content
West trial: Defense says improper questioning of children resulted in false answers about adoptive parents

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

There is no forensic evidence or any confessions by defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West for killing their adoptive toddlers, Orrin and Orson West, said a defense attorney in her opening statements Monday after the prosecution rested its case.

Alekxia Torres Stallings elected to postpone her opening statements until after the prosecution rested its case. She defends Jacqueline West, and began her opening statements Monday by quietly looking at jurors and beginning her case by painting a cheery, cozy scene unfolding two years ago in December before it all broke apart with the disappearance of Orrin and Orson.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

