West trial: Defense finishes presenting evidence, closing arguments set

From left to right, defendant Trezell West, his attorney Timothy Hennessy, and defendant Jacqueline West and her attorney Fatima Rodriguez, listen to Alekxia Torres Stallings, not pictured, deliver her opening statements Monday in Kern County Superior Court. The Wests are on trial in the deaths of two of their adopted sons, Orrin and Orson. Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline. 

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The defense finished presenting evidence in the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West on Wednesday after calling a psychologist who testified that improper questioning techniques were used with one of the Wests’ children when he divulged how he says his adoptive brothers died.

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday for the Wests, who are accused of killing their adoptive sons Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West and who also face other charges. Defense attorneys, who did not call their respective clients to testify, maintain the toddlers are missing. Prosecutors said Orrin and Orson died three months before the Wests reported their kids missing.

