West trial: Defendants' son says toddler was dead, cold to touch

Two years ago, the 12-year-old biological son of defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West told a social worker that Orrin West was vomiting one night when the family lived in Bakersfield, and the next day the toddler was cold when he touched him, according to video played in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.
His parents told him Orrin West was dead, the child told the social worker, the video showed. The 12-year-old boy appeared in court Tuesday to testify against his parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West. The Wests are accused of killing Orrin, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, and are on trial.
The parents reported the toddlers missing from their backyard in California City on Dec. 21, 2020.
Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith said during his opening statements that Orrin and Orson died in September 2020. Their bodies have never been found.
Given the sensitive nature of the testimony of the 12-year-old child against his own parents, The Californian is withholding his name at this time.
Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, representing Jacqueline West, sowed doubt about the boy’s accounts by pointing out his previous testimony in his parents’ murder trial. In his prior statements, under oath, the boy recounted information that doesn’t align with the timeline of Orrin dying presented Tuesday.
The 12-year-old boy’s accounts prompted strong reactions from the nearly two rows of audience members who’ve been attending court every day. Tears flowed and sniffles sounded as they watched this boy recount how he touched his adoptive brother’s dead body. A person present to listen left the courtroom a few minutes later.
The chain of events leading to Orrin’s alleged death happened when the 4-year-old stole a drink from Orson, the boy told the social worker in the video. Trezell and Jacqueline had blended Orson’s food because they didn’t want Orson to eat with his mouth open, according to the boy’s statements in the video.
The parents told Orson to punch this brother for stealing the drink, according to the video. It’s unclear if the 3-year-old actually punched Orrin.
At some point, Orrin started to choke and vomit, the 12-year-old boy said. Trezell and Jacqueline West tried to wake up Orrin, who was on his belly sleeping, the boy added in the video. However, he said, Orrin never woke up.
The boy said he then touched Orrin’s body, and it was cold. His parents were crying and made him promise not to tell anyone what happened because he and his brothers would be taken away, according to the video.
“They said he was dead,” the 12-year-old boy told the social worker. He was referring to his parents, Trezell and Jacqueline. The social worker asked numerous times in the video if Orrin had passed away; the boy said yes.
Questioned by prosecutor Eric Smith, the 12-year-old testified he doesn’t recall a conversation with his parents about calling an ambulance and getting help. He testified he also didn’t tell his brothers because he “didn’t want them to be scared.”
The child also testified Tuesday he thinks he saw his parents try to revive Orrin, but said he doesn’t remember how.
“Is it hard to handle being 10 years old … that you had to keep it a secret that your brother had died?” Smith asked him.
No, the boy answered.
He also doesn’t know what Trezell and Jacqueline told his other brothers about what happened to Orrin. The child testified he “has no idea” where Orrin’s body went. The preteen added he didn’t ask and his parents didn’t tell him.
Orson was alive when the family moved to California City, according to the video played in court of an interview he gave to social workers. However, a few days after the family moved to the area, the boy testified, he heard a sound like a soap bottle falling in the bathroom.
He cannot remember how loud the sound rang out. Orson lived with the family before the sound, but wasn’t seen after he heard that noise one night, he testified.
And the 12-year-old boy testified he never saw Orson again.
In December 2020, the preteen said, he saw his parents giving an interview to reporters. He heard how Trezell West described how Orrin and Orson disappeared from their California City backyard.
He thought his parents were lying, the boy testified.
“You knew Orrin is dead, did you not?” Smith asked.
“Yes,” the boy added.
The boy testified it was hard to break the promise he had with his parents and it was hard to be in front of them Tuesday to testify.
Under cross-examination, the 12-year-old boy noted he’s not disappointed with either of his parents. He remembers living with them.
Torres Stallings, the defense attorney, showed him pictures of his family having a picnic in the park and pictures of his brothers. That prompted him to start wiping his face and nose with a tissue.
It’s been more than a year since he last saw and talked with his mom and dad, the boy said. He started crying again.
The 12-year-old boy said repeatedly during testimony that he was tired. After the lunch break, the boy sat with a straightforward face, an elbow on the witness stand with his hand cradling his face. His voice was barely audible at times, despite having a microphone.
Torres Stallings showed the 12-year-old boy transcripts from his previous testimony in which the child said he saw Orrin and Orson last while they all rode to his grandmother’s house. It is unclear if this car ride happened before the boys allegedly died.
The child said Tuesday he doesn’t remember testifying about his car ride at a prior hearing.
Attorneys are scheduled to present evidence Wednesday. Judge Charles Brehmer said last week that the prosecution could rest its case this week.