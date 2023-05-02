 Skip to main content
West trial: Defendants' son says toddler was dead, cold to touch

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Two years ago, the 12-year-old biological son of defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West told a social worker that Orrin West was vomiting one night when the family lived in Bakersfield, and the next day the toddler was cold when he touched him, according to video played in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.

His parents told him Orrin West was dead, the child told the social worker, the video showed. The 12-year-old boy appeared in court Tuesday to testify against his parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West. The Wests are accused of killing Orrin, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, and are on trial.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

