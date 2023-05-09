 Skip to main content
West trial: Conflicting testimony given by defendants' son, who is a crucial witness

West trial 115A6719_500006147

From left to right, defendant Trezell West, his attorney Timothy Hennessy, and defendant Jacqueline West and her attorney Fatima Rodriguez, listen to Alekxia Torres Stallings, not pictured, deliver her opening statements Monday in Kern County Superior Court. The Wests are on trial in the deaths of two of their adopted sons, Orrin and Orson. Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline. 

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The prosecution’s key witness — a 12-year-old boy — gave conflicting statements over what happened to Orrin and Orson West during a grand jury hearing held to indict his parents on a murder charge, which suggests the child’s recollection of what happened to his adoptive brothers isn’t bulletproof.

Trezell and Jacqueline West’s son testified during a grand jury proceeding against his parents, and that testimony was read aloud to jurors Tuesday in the ongoing murder trial in Kern County Superior Court.

