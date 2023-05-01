West trial: Children testify about defendants' discipline methods, kids' whereabouts

Three boys walked their skinny frames into the well of a courtroom Monday all wearing white dress shirts and blue jeans.
One smiled at the jurors. An 8-year-old kept slipping in his chair because it was so big — this child didn’t know which hand was his right when swearing to tell the truth before a Kern County Superior Court clerk. A 10-year-old couldn’t read a transcript detailing remarks made in a video interview.
All three children testified Monday as prosecution witnesses against their parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, who are accused of killing the boys’ brothers, Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3. Both have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and other charges.
Given the sensitive nature of the testimony of the children against their own parents and foster parents, The Californian is withholding their names at this time.
Perhaps some of the most emotional testimony came from a 16-year-old boy who was a foster child placed with the Wests six years ago when they lived in Bakersfield. He testified that Jacqueline wrapped her arms around a child’s neck and put her legs around their body when they were crying to discipline them. He demonstrated a chokehold in court.
When the kids would try to move out of this hold, Jacqueline would yell and cuss, he added. It happened anywhere from five minutes to an hour, he testified.
She also “held them down” while the boys were eating and screamed at them. The teen testified that if he were to ask her to stop, Jacqueline said “this is how they learn.”
“She would get annoyed at them,” he said.
“If you can’t handle children, why did you get them?” the teen said.
Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings objected to this statement, and it was stricken from the record.
When he saw these actions playing out, the 16-year-old testified, he got mad. It also made him cry, which he testified he rarely did.
“I feel bad for my brothers, but I can’t do nothing,” the teen added.
Trezell was nicer to his kids, the teen said. But, he would yell at his 1-year-old and 2-year-old kids who were trying to learn how to tie their shoes and couldn’t do it. When the kids went to Trezell’s mother's house, they came back with scars, the teen added.
The Wests would tell him “don’t worry about it,” he testified, when he confronted them about the scars. Trezell’s mother hasn’t testified in court.
The 16-year-old testified, however, that he asked to come back to the Wests’ house after he was moved away from them. He also had food and clothing while residing with the Wests, he added when asked by defense attorneys.
The Wests' other children
Conflicting testimony arose from the Wests’ adoptive and biological children about when they last saw Orrin and Orson.
A 10-year-old, an adopted child of the Wests, testified he thinks he remembers Orrin and Orson living with him at their Bakersfield apartment. And, he thinks he saw Orrin sleeping in a bed in a room they both shared together at a California City home.
An 8-year-old, another adopted child, couldn’t remember how long Orrin slept in his room in California City, but saw him sleeping on a bed. However, he couldn’t remember if Orrin and Orson moved with him to California City.
This boy also testified he couldn’t remember in answer to several of prosecutor Eric Smith’s questions.
A 9-year-old child, who is the Wests’ biological son, said he didn’t remember Orrin or Orson coming to live with him at their Bakersfield apartment. He testified that Trezell and Jacqueline told him both toddlers went back to the place where they used to live.
The 10-year-old and 8-year-old testified they remember Orrin and Orson helping them decorate a Christmas tree, suggesting the boys were alive in December 2020 when the parents reported them missing from their California City home.
Prosecutors alleged Orrin and Orson died in September. Orrin never made it to California City, and Orson was there only for a short time before he died, Smith said previously.
The 9-year-old son will retake the stand Tuesday and is under cross-examination by Torres Stallings, who represents Jacqueline.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.