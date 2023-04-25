West trial: Biological mother of Cal City toddlers testifies

Wiretapped phone calls. DNA swabs. Video-footage enhancing technology. Adamant testimony.
This wide-ranging evidence was presented by a prosecutor Tuesday as he attempted to prove adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West murdered their adoptive children Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West before the boys were reported missing from California City. Numerous witnesses — everyone from police officers, criminalists and FBI personnel to family members — testified as the case resumed hearing testimony after a break in testimony.
Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West.
TESTIMONY
Ryan Dean, the biological mother of Orrin and Orson, was questioned by a defense attorney, Alekxia Torres Stallings, about whether she remembers an altercation between herself and Jacqueline West.
“No,” Dean said as she testified via Zoom, with disbelief flashing across her face.
Dean lost custody of then 3-month-old Orrin after he broke his leg while he was being cared for by Charles Pettus, the father of Orson. Orson was also taken away from Dean about 11 days after he was born, Dean added.
She was allowed supervised visitation with her kids once they were cared for by a foster mother. However, Dean testified she didn’t know her kids were adopted or that their names were changed.
The only time Dean said she became aware the defendants had adopted the boys was after both were reported missing from California City. She testified she went to Trezell and Jacqueline West's house to ask what happened soon after learning.
“They had no emotion on their face,” Dean said of both adoptive parents, describing when she approached them to ask what happened.
Orrin and Orson also had visitations with Dean when they were placed with the Wests. Torres Stallings, who represents Jacqueline West, focused on one such visit.
“You were aggressive and confrontational with (Jacqueline West), correct?” asked Torres Stallings.
Torres Stallings also asked Dean if she’s ever lied to law enforcement.
Dean testified she lives in the Arlington, Texas area.
FBI Agent David Hunter testified before Dean that he received a tip from Arlington, Texas that the boys had been spotted in this town after being asked by defense attorney Timothy Hennessy. Hennessy represents Trezell West. However, Hunter testified he didn’t make a report documenting if he followed up on this information — he only passed it along to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Hennessy has asserted the kids are missing, and suggested with his line of questioning the kids may have been around the area where Dean lives.
Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday.
