West trial: Biological mother of Cal City toddlers testifies

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Wiretapped phone calls. DNA swabs. Video-footage enhancing technology. Adamant testimony.

This wide-ranging evidence was presented by a prosecutor Tuesday as he attempted to prove adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West murdered their adoptive children Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West before the boys were reported missing from California City. Numerous witnesses — everyone from police officers, criminalists and FBI personnel to family members — testified as the case resumed hearing testimony after a break in testimony.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

