West trial: Adoptive mother denies children's accounts

For 17 days, defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West, who are accused of killing their adoptive toddlers, have expressed little emotion as they sit behind their attorneys watching numerous witnesses boil down many aspects of their life. Occasionally, their brows will furrow as they watch testimony, but tears have rarely fallen in front of jurors.
That changed Thursday as Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith played a phone call between the Wests’ son — a 12-year-old boy — and Trezell and Jacqueline, his wife. The call took place in January 2021, a few weeks after the couple reported Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, missing from California City on Dec. 21, 2020.
Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, an involuntary manslaughter charge, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin and Orson. Prosecutors have alleged the boys died in September 2020, or three months prior to reporting them missing. Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, who represents Trezell, has maintained the kids are simply missing.
Trezell leaned his head to the side and squeezed his eyes as the voice of his 12-year-old biological son sounded in Kern County Superior Court. The preteen told a forensic interviewer Orrin died in the family’s Bakersfield apartment after choking and vomiting. He added that, later, a sound like a soap bottle falling in the bathroom rang out at their California City home and he never saw Orson again.
After telling an interviewer what happened, the 12-year-old and his brothers were removed from the care of Jacqueline and Trezell. The Wests have six children, including Orrin and Orson.
The call began with Trezell and Jacqueline telling the 12-year-old they miss him and his brothers so much. It was recorded by BPD officers standing in the room while the son called his parents.
Jacqueline told the 12-year-old not to worry about them and said she knows he’s been watching news reports about the case. She and Trezell conducted an interview with reporters soon after reporting Orrin and Orson missing in California City.
“We are looking for them,” Jacqueline said of Orrin and Orson.
Trezell, in court, became even more emotional as Jacqueline asked her 12-year-old child if he’s been having a hard time.
“Yes,” the 12-year-old said plaintively.
“Aw baby, you sound so sad,” Jacqueline replied.
Jacqueline said later in the call that the 12-year-old didn’t have to say anything and didn’t have to talk to anybody he doesn’t want to. Trezell told his son he’s his “own man” and nobody could tell him what to do.
“I know they’ve been asking you a lot of questions,” Jacqueline said. “But, if you don’t want to talk to them, you don’t have to, baby.”
The call ended with Jacqueline telling the child to stay strong and take care of his siblings. She also asked him to tell them their parents love them so much.
Smith also played a recording of an interview Bakersfield Police Department officers conducted with Jacqueline in June 2021. During this interview, Jacqueline said her kids aren’t telling the truth about Orrin and Orson.
Four of the Wests’ children — two biological and two adopted — all testified in court this week about when they last saw Orrin and Orson. Their memory was spotty, with clashing testimony as to when they last saw the toddlers.
Law enforcement used the information provided by the Wests’ children to suggest Orrin and Orson either didn’t live in California City or died soon after moving there.
Jacqueline, in her interview with BPD, said she knows her kids aren’t telling the truth.
“There is absolutely no reason for any child to tell you that,” she said to detectives.
The trial will resume Monday. It’s anticipated the prosecution could rest next week.
