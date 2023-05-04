 Skip to main content
West trial: Adoptive mother denies children's accounts

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

For 17 days, defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West, who are accused of killing their adoptive toddlers, have expressed little emotion as they sit behind their attorneys watching numerous witnesses boil down many aspects of their life. Occasionally, their brows will furrow as they watch testimony, but tears have rarely fallen in front of jurors.

That changed Thursday as Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith played a phone call between the Wests’ son — a 12-year-old boy — and Trezell and Jacqueline, his wife. The call took place in January 2021, a few weeks after the couple reported Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, missing from California City on Dec. 21, 2020.

