West Side Family Health announced a change in leadership this week.
Ryan Shultz, a Bakersfield native, has been named the new director of clinical operations for the organization. Shultz has recently worked the past six years as a field representative for Kern County Supervisor David Couch.
Shultz takes the job as he is about to graduate with a master’s degree in health care administration at Cal State Bakersfield this spring. He also had a degree in political science from Westmont College and is also a graduate of the Kern Leadership Academy.
