A Kern County resident has been infected with West Nile virus, the first human to have reported contracting the disease in the county this year, the California West Nile Virus website reported this week.
It could be just the beginning of an active season in this big water year, but it's impossible to predict the severity of the West Nile season, said Gene Abbott, the manager of the Kern Mosquito & Vector Control District, which works to monitor and control mosquito populations in the county.
"This virus likes hot weather," Abbott said. "In order for West Nile virus to ramp up, it needs several days of hot weather, with warm nights."
In other words, August.
West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquitoes, which contract the virus through birds they feed on.
The virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites and can cause flu-like symptoms. Most cases are mild but there have been cases of severe illness and death. There is no vaccine.
There have been 45 human cases reported so far this year in 11 counties across California, and 31 of those are new cases this week.
Two cases so far in California have been fatal, according to the West Nile website. One of those was in Fresno County, the other in Imperial County.
And the spread of the virus can be tremendously uneven. For example, Fresno County has reported 26 cases so far this year, with all but one reported this week. Yet no other county has more than four cases.
Last year, Kern recorded a total of 13 cases, but in 2017, a huge water year, it saw 30.
West Nile was first identified in the United States in the summer of 1999 in the Queens borough of New York. It first appeared in California in 2003, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Since 2003, more than 6,800 people have contracted the disease statewide, and 305 have died as a result.
"West Nile virus continues to circulate in our community," Kimberly Hernandez, the department's assistant division director of health services, said in an email.
"We encourage residents to take steps to reduce breeding grounds for mosquitoes," she said, "like removing standing water, inspecting window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of their homes, and taking measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites whenever they are outdoors."
Summer months typically lead to an increase in mosquito activity in Kern County. Over the next eight weeks of so, the risk of contracting mosquito-borne illnesses will remain a concern.
"Sometime in October, when it begins to cool, we should begin to see a reduction in mosquito activity," vector control's Abbott said.
In the meantime, remember that mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water, so eliminate all sources of standing water. Repair leaky pipes or faucets, don't let water collect in toys, flower pots, tires, wheelbarrows and gutters. And make sure water in pools is well treated and water in bird baths and pet pools is changed regularly.
"West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing," State Public Health Officer and California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Karen Smith said in a news release. "So it is important to take every possible precaution to protect against mosquito bites."
