Geothermal energy storage facility

Bakersfield-based Premier Resource Management LLC proposes to build a 10-megawatt, $100 million geothermal energy storage facility in western Kern, then expand it to generate 400 megawatts at a cost of $1.8 billion.

 Rendering courtesy of Premier Resource Management LLC

Western Kern's legacy oil fields have gained new interest recently as a place to bury carbon dioxide. But what about also using the area's ample underground geologic formations to store energy for the state power grid?

A Bakersfield company is working with federal scientists to develop a plant in Antelope Hills that would use parabolic mirrors to focus sunlight on groundwater that would be injected hot into an underground reservoir. Later, when the power is needed, steam from the hot water would run a turbine connected to an electrical substation nearby.

