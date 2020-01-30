West High School’s Hall of Fame committee has announced eight individuals and three teams who will be inducted into its fifth annual Hall of Fame.
Inductees for 2020 are:
Ray Juhl: He began his teaching career as one of the inaugural faculty members at Foothill High School. Three years later, Juhl transferred to open West High School in 1965. He was hired to teach drafting and driver's education while also serving as the school's head wrestling coach. During his tenure as head coach, the Vikings won back-to-back South Sequoia League titles in 1966 and 1967, including Dual Meet Champions and South Sequoia League Tournament Champions.
Fred Laningham: He arrived in California in the early 1960s when he was assigned by the Philadelphia Phillies organization to play professional baseball for the Bakersfield Bears at Sam Lynn Ballpark. When professional baseball ended for him in Bakersfield, he stayed and went to work teaching and coaching briefly at Bakersfield High School for about one year. Later, he was a member of the first staff at West High. He was the first varsity baseball coach at West and taught physical education, science and biology and later was a guidance counselor. He also coached women’s softball and freshman baseball. Laningham passed away in May 2018.
Rob McCombs: McCombs graduated from West High School in 1973. As a freshman he played on the junior varsity championship football team. Lettering in varsity football for three years, he was only the second sophomore to ever play varsity football at West High. McCombs also earned All City honors two years playing the positions of tail back and defensive corner. He also played basketball and baseball, earning All City honors in both sports. Additionally, he was on the Presidential Physical Fitness team under coach Tucker, earning his satin Viking trunks, Most Valuable Athlete all four years and the Sam Lynn trophy. After graduating from West, McCombs attended Bakersfield College for two years, where he started as a tail back both years in football and played baseball one year prior to attending Cal State Northridge to play spring football.
Julie Seay (English): While attending West High, she played volleyball for three years and participated in track and field for four. She was the SYL League high jump champion for three consecutive seasons as well as track and field MVP. Seay maintained a 4.0 all through high school. After graduating in 1979, she earned her bachelor’s of arts in child development at Cal State Bakersfield and master’s in education. She taught elementary school as well as continued her love of volleyball and track as a coach at the junior high level. She currently teaches in Boron.
Jim Maples: While at West, Maples participated in football, basketball and baseball all four years, winning multiple league championships. He was awarded as most athletic each year as well as named All League and All Area in all three sports. He holds the West High single season home run record for the 1979 baseball season. After graduating high school in 1980, Maples attended Bakersfield College, playing football as quarterback, winning the 1981 Potato Bowl and named MVP of the game. He received a bachelor’s from CSUB and was a teacher and coach in the Kern High School District. As the head football coach at East Bakersfield High School, Maples helped guide the team to the school’s Section Championship in 2004. Then as head football coach at Garces Memorial High School, he helped lead the team to the Division II Section Championship in 2012.
Woody and Etta Morrison: They have been avid supporters of the West High Viking programs since 1975, with exceptional active involvement in all Viking activities. Both attended public schools in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High. Woody Morrison graduated from King University in 1960, and Etta Morrison became a registered nurse after graduating from Johnson Memorial School of Nursing in 1962. Woody Morrison was a three-sport high school athlete and earned a spot on the Virginia State All Tournament basketball team. Etta Morrison was also athletic, she focused on being a five-year majorette and cheerleading captain. After they were married in 1962, Woody Morrison accepted a position as special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was assigned to Omaha and New York City prior to being transferred to Bakersfield in 1968. Etta Morrison became a member, and eventually president, of the V.I.P. Club, a parent organization which supported all of the Viking activities. She was an integral part of the group until her departure from West in 1990. They have three children, Lisa, Brian and Doug.
1982 and 1983 State Speech & Debate Teams: They won back-to-back state championship titles for West High. Supported by the first booster club for an academic team, Friends of Forensics.. Both years the Vikings competed successfully against the most elite high schools in California, compiling the most points across all debate and speech events to bring home top honors for “West Bakersfield.”
1978 Physical Fitness Team: Coached by Dr. Tucker and made up of Jim Folger, Gary Snyder, Ben McKnight and Jim Ennis, they won the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports national title in Washington D.C. The award was given to the team who achieved the top cumulative score across six events: 50-yard dash, 600-yard run, standing broad jump, pull-ups, sit-ups and shuttle run. Additional members of the team included Brad Dickens, Joel Dooley, Scott Douglas, Kevin Dutt, Dave Norris, Greg Powell, Jim Peacock and Bob Tucker.
Susan Bigler: Bigler graduated from West High School in 1985. She was a four-time Valley diving champion and four-time Valley finalist in swimming. Bigler dove year round with the goal of making it to the Junior National championships each summer. She qualified for Nationals five times. Bigler was also part of the forensics team for four years
Ann Cierley: Cierley graduated from Bakersfield High in 1948. After graduating from UCLA in 1952, she taught at Burroughs High in Ridgecrest. When she arrived, there was no debate team, so she built one. In 1975, she moved back to Bakersfield and went to work at West High, where she coached the Academic Decathlon and speech and debate teams. At one point her teams won 10 consecutive and 16 out of 20 Kern County championships (1980-89, 1992, 1995-99). The 1982 speech and debate team won the state title. Cierley was principal at West from 1981 to 1992. Cierley passed away March 20, 2019.
