Rows of students yelled “hut” as they snapped to attention Saturday morning after a military-like call for focus rang out across West High School’s grassy field.
Their ramrod straight bodies had just extensively stretched and pumped out pushups, crunches, lunges and more. West High teacher Erin Wander’s attentive eye caught the need to share tips for proper form, as she did the same exercises. Good-natured groans sounded and sweat poured but no student stopped moving as the workout grew in difficulty.
No military accoutrements adorned the scores of teenagers practicing outside in the morning — instead, they held with confidence clarinets, flutes, drums, trumpets, trombones and emerald flags as West High band and orchestra director Wander clapped out a beat to help her students march in precise lines.
The drill is intended to prepare West High’s band and color guard to perform in the National Independence Day Parade after West was one of three schools nominated by Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy to play in Washington, D.C. The Kern High School District approved a contract at Monday's board of trustees meeting for them to jet to the capital.
“Beautiful!” Wander cried when composer John Philip Sousa’s “The Black Horse Troop” music flowed just right. Other times, she buoyed students with encouragement as they smoothed out their missteps.
It’s been about a year since the KHSD’s band directors chose West’s Viking Regiment Program to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C., for about three days. The time has been filled with practices and fundraising efforts coordinated by Wander, her students and their parents.
The program, Wander said, is a place of positivity on campus.
“It’s always been (about more than music),” Wander said.
How it started: ‘They just exploded’
It was West’s annual music awards night last year — called the Grammy’s night — when Wander surprised her students with the news.
The energy was high, Wander said, after she announced the new section leaders and music for the upcoming school year. But, there’s more, she told her teenagers.
“The (students) were like ‘How could there ever be more?’” Wander recently told The Californian.
That’s when Wander pulled out her big reveal: The West High Viking Regiment was recognized by the KHSD as a program of excellence and the marching band, with its color guard, was nominated to go to Washington. Some 250 people in the room, including parents who came to the end-of-the-year awards ceremony, heard the news.
“They just exploded when I told them — like, the whole room,” Wander beamed.
But before 49 students and chaperones could journey across the country, the program needed to raise about $87,000. The amount is separate from funds needed to sustain the marching band throughout the year, Wander said.
And it seemed the entire Bakersfield community wrapped its arms around West High to help them, Wander said.
“It really, truly does take a village to grow this,” she added.
A fireworks booth last year helped the Viking Regiment collect a significant chunk of money. Other monetary sources included a dinner and auction for adults at the Elk Lodge, as well as contributions from Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Kern’s city council members, companies and individuals donations. The KHSD helped to secure the band’s spot with a deposit, Wander said, while adding she couldn’t have done everything without West Principal Megan Gregor.
“They all deserve an opportunity to go regardless of how much money they have in their pocket,” Wander said.
The opportunity: ‘I never once in my life thought something would happen like this’
Zion Rodgers, an incoming West junior, was surprised when the chance to perform on a national stage came the band’s way — typically, the campus is known as a low-income school and hasn’t received such an opportunity, he said.
But the Viking Regiment earned the spot because its members all worked really hard, he added.
“(The program) means a lot to me,” Rodgers, 16, added. “It’s like my family.”
The opportunity to send West High students to America’s capital to perform for some of the most important people in the nation has been given to a school whose students have some of the highest poverty levels across the KHSD.
About 91% of its students were on the federal free and reduced-lunch program for low-income students in the 2022-23 school year, according to state data. West graduated 82% of its senior class, which is the lowest graduation rate in the KHSD, aside from its continuation schools.
Wander estimates about only seven kids out of the 54 who are going to D.C. have traveled outside California.
Sarah Richards, 17, captain of the color guard, said she’s never been past Arizona or on an airplane.
“I never once in my life thought something would happen like this,” Richards said. “This is like someone coming up to you and saying you’ve won a million dollars.”
The stressors — whether they be at home, at school or with relationships — can be left on a shelf when Wander’s students come into practice. That positive energy cultivated in the band room can ripple outward, Wander hopes.
Maybe another West student will see band kids picking up trash in the hallways or helping a person on crutches get to class, Wander said. She added she doesn’t want her kids to be just college- and career-ready — they should be citizen-ready, too.
Those life lessons came across Saturday as Wander rallied her students during practice. When a challenge arises, the mindset should be “I can,” she told them.
“You have to do this for yourself,” Wander conveys to students, who were standing in a semicircle in front of her.
Drink water, eat healthy, play the music and stay active, the 30-year-old band director impresses upon them. The weather in Washington, D.C., will be different than the dry heat and cool wind sweeping through campus Saturday morning — it will be like a sauna, especially with marchers wearing thick emerald uniforms stitched with gold.
Lennox Laulu, who just graduated, noted how passionate Wander is about teaching, which sets the tone for the school year. He wants to incorporate music into his career any way he can and has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
“Not only does it allow you to grow as a person, but it lets you be a part of something way bigger than just being by yourself,” said Laulu, who is going on the trip as a drum major, of being in the Viking Regiment program.
Many of her graduating seniors seek to continue their music education, Wander said, showing how music allows students to express themselves in ways impossible with words.
A certain tonality triggers emotions and a new way of thinking. It also teaches self-discipline and personal responsibility.
“Why are we alive?” she said. “(Music) reminds us why.”
For other students, creating chords is a lifeline. Take it from Rodgers, who is homeless. His dad lost his job during of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s the first chair and section leader for the trumpets and is the incoming drum major for the marching band next year.
“It means everything,” Rodgers said of his participation. “It gives me a reason to wake up in the morning. It gives me something to look forward to — gives me hope for my career, the future.”