Rows of students yelled “hut” as they snapped to attention Saturday morning after a military-like call for focus rang out across West High School’s grassy field.

Their ramrod straight bodies had just extensively stretched and pumped out pushups, crunches, lunges and more. West High teacher Erin Wander’s attentive eye caught the need to share tips for proper form, as she did the same exercises. Good-natured groans sounded and sweat poured but no student stopped moving as the workout grew in difficulty.

