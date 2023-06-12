A man who graduated from a Bakersfield high school was detained in Moscow after authorities accused him of organizing a drug trafficking business involving young people, according to a Russian news agency. 

Travis Michael Leake, who has worked for at least a decade as a musician in Russia, was arraigned Saturday. The West High School graduate's mother lives in Bakersfield and he attended the local institution from 1985 to 1989, according to LinkedIn and his classmates. 

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 