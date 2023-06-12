A man who graduated from a Bakersfield high school was detained in Moscow after authorities accused him of organizing a drug trafficking business involving young people, according to a Russian news agency.
Travis Michael Leake, who has worked for at least a decade as a musician in Russia, was arraigned Saturday. The West High School graduate's mother lives in Bakersfield and he attended the local institution from 1985 to 1989, according to LinkedIn and his classmates.
"I have been formally accused of nothing," Leake said, according to a video played by Russian television station Ren TV. "I don't know why I am here."
Ren TV also showed a picture of Leake handcuffed while lying on the floor in his underwear and a shirt.
A spokesperson with the U.S. State Department declined to list specific charges Leake faces on the record. The spokesperson also declined to answer other questions from The Californian, citing privacy concerns, and referred to remarks made Monday by U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at a news conference.
Blinken, speaking with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in the Treaty Room at the White House, said staff are seeking to learn more about the apparent detention of Leake and are trying to reach him and his family.
"My number one priority as Secretary of State is the safety and security of Americans abroad, and this is — this is no exception," Blinken said. "So we’re working to gather information to understand exactly what happened, and of course we will be very focused on this."
The Associated Press reported Leake is accused of selling mephedrone and faces charges of production or distributing drugs, carrying a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The court also ordered him to be detained for two months, AP stated.
Leake's LinkedIn page shows he is the lead vocalist, lyricist and producer for LoviNoch, which describes itself as the world's first American fronted Russian rock band singing in both English and Russian.
Interfax, the Russian news agency, wrote in Russian that Leake is a former paratrooper. The statements were translated into English through an online service.
Leake was interviewed by Anthony Bourdain's famed travel show "Parts Unknown" in 2014. The episode features locals talking about living under Vladimir Putin's leadership while Bourdain explores the local drinking and dining scene.
The former Bakersfield resident talks about his role managing the band Louna. He also quips about KBG agents following Bourdain and listening to their conversation.
Leake's arrest isn't the first time a person with Kern County ties was detained by Russian authorities.
Just last year, Tehachapi High School graduate Trevor Reed was released after he was sentenced to nine years in prison and served three of those years. He was accused of trying to hurt police officers while he was intoxicated, according to previous reporting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
