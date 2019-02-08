The West High Hall of Fame committee has announced the inductees for 2019.
Seven individuals and one sports team will be recognized at an induction ceremony that will be held March 9 at 5 p.m. at the Stockdale Country Club, 7001 Stockdale Hwy.
Tickets for the March induction ceremony are $100 per person and can be purchased by credit card or check. Checks should be payable and mailed to the Kern Community Foundation (include WHS HOF on memo line), 3300 Truxtun Avenue, Suite #220, 93301.
To pay by credit card or for more information, visit www.westhighvikings.com.
Here’s some background on this year’s inductees:
Ed DeMello
De Mello joined the Kern High School District in 1941 as a social studies and English teacher. DeMello also served as principal at McFarland and Arvin high schools before accepting the lead role at West High in 1965, the year it opened.
“Ed assembled and led one of the finest team of teachers and staff members, building the foundation for West’s success in all educational and athletic areas,” the committee said.
Tom Jones
Jones was one of the opening staff at West High under DeMello, serving as the Social Studies department chair. He taught U.S. history and government until 1969, when he became an administrator and took over as principal of West High from DeMello.
Darrell Roberts
Roberts played varsity football for three seasons at West High in the 1970s. He was an undefeated SYL Champion and became an undefeated Valley Champion, defeating the Mount Whitney Pioneers for a perfect 12-0 season in 1977. Darrell was selected to the All-City football team, was awarded the Lineman of the Year, and was selected to the All-Northern California football team. Darrell was also on the school’s track and field team.
Michele Aguilar Carlin
Carlin, a former student, is currently the executive vice president of the HR Policy Association, an organization that represents the interests of chief human resource officers on federal policy issues. She is also the founder of Sustaining Excellence, a nonprofit organization that provides leadership development programs to student-athletes.
Kermita Myers
Myers spent 23 years at West High as a physical education teacher, cheer advisor and coach. Two of her volleyball teams went on to win the Valley Championship. She also had two years of experience working at South High as a PE teacher, tennis coach and an advisor to the drill team.
Kevin Sneed
Sneed played quarterback all four years at West High. He went on to play football at Bakersfield College and San Diego State, where he led the team to a Pacific Coast Championship with a record 10-1-1 season and ranked 19th nationally. Following his football career, he was the head coach at West High from 1983 to 1992. Sneed has also coached at Centennial, Foothill and Ridgeview high schools, along with Bakersfield College.
Mike Bhone
Bhone was a teacher and administrator at West High for 40 years. He also served as the band director for 16 years, starting in 1986. He helped grow the marching band from 39 students to more than 200. He also helped start the first CSUB Jazz Band and is considered the founding father of the Kern County Honor Jazz Band, according to the committee.
The 1977 Football Team
This varsity football team was the first to earn West High a Valley Championship after an undefeated 12-0 season. West High became the first SYL School to capture a Valley football title under the playoff format initiated in 1968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.