West Bakersfield to get new connection heading south with addition of trail, bridge

West Bakersfield will soon have a new connection heading south through a multiuse trail and a bridge, builders and city officials said at a groundbreaking Monday for the new amenities.
The 2.5-mile path, dubbed the Stockdale Ranch multiuse trail, will begin in the Stockdale Ranch neighborhood and connect to the existing Kern River Bike Pathway. Extending over the Cross Valley Canal will be a 100-foot-long, 12-foot-wide steel truss bridge. Bicyclists, pedestrians and those with disabilities will all have accommodations on the path, said Mayor Karen Goh.
“Today, we have this opportunity to celebrate what will be an opportunity for us to slow down … and to enjoy the beauty of the surroundings,” Goh said. “An opportunity to receive from nature far more than we seek.”
Bruce Davis, executive vice president of development for Bolthouse Properties, conceived the idea. He noted how the surrounding community witnessed major developments over the past few months through the construction of a commercial center, churches and parks.
The Kern River Parkway is “the jewel for the city of Bakersfield,” said Bakersfield City Councilman Bob Smith, and this extension allows more residents access to the bike trail. Speakers added that Smith's affinity for bike paths led to the trail’s creation.
“If there's a project regarding a bike, (Smith will) find the funding,” Davis joked.
Smith added the new amenities will contribute to area residents' quality of life and be an economic driver for the city. Residents can forgo driving downtown or to White Lane and simply hop onto their bike to travel on these trails, he said.
The path is funded through federal dollars from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program and local gas tax and utilities surcharge funds, said Stuart Patteson, deputy director of the city’s public works department. He added the federal government awards the money to projects that improve air quality.
Granite Construction was awarded the bid to construct the trail, with work expected to begin April 4 and scheduled to be completed by August, he said.
“We will be able to have the … pathways for enjoying nature, enjoying each other's company and slowing down,” Goh said.