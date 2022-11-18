 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'We're very blessed': Large family grows a bit more on National Adoption Day

Before 2-year-old Isabella officially became part of the Mancera family on Friday at the Juvenile Justice Center, she cried as cameras clicked to take her photo.

The courtroom was crowded with city officials, philanthropists and media as part of Kern County’s 20th annual National Adoption Day celebration.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget