'We're very blessed': Large family grows a bit more on National Adoption Day

Before 2-year-old Isabella officially became part of the Mancera family on Friday at the Juvenile Justice Center, she cried as cameras clicked to take her photo.
The courtroom was crowded with city officials, philanthropists and media as part of Kern County’s 20th annual National Adoption Day celebration.
Isabella is still getting familiar with big crowds. She apparently has great practice for it at home.
She is now the 13th child of Christy and Gabriel Mancera. The couple adopted when they could not have biological children. They took in Isabella after she was a month old and finalized her adoption Friday.
“Every finalization is different,” Christy Mancera said. “They each have a different story.”
Gabriel then added: "But it all feels the same. It feels great to do this. We’re really blessed.”
Isabella Mancera was among 58 children whose adoptions were finalized Friday at Superior Court, Juvenile Division, and privately at Superior Court’s Family Law Division.
Isabella stopped crying when courtroom staff brought her a coloring book and crayons. Christy’s comfort also helped.
Christy, 43, already had three children of her own who are now adults and Gabriel, 56, also had three of his own from a previous relationship. The couple then adopted seven, four of whom are not related by blood. Three are from a sibling of Christy.
The Mancera family includes: Gabriel Jr., Katarina, Johnny, Tristian, Toree, Garret, Connor, Elijah, Olivia, Skyler, Gracie, Mia and (officially as of Friday) Isabella.
The newest addition has special needs because of a rare genetic disorder, Christy Mancera said. Two other children have autism, one has attention-deficit disorder and two have had a difficult time with so much change, the mother said.
The couple have long said they want to take them all to Disneyland, but the trip proves so ambitious and daunting that they stay home. But that’s OK, the couple said. There’s plenty of love and fun there.
“We just kind of have to go with the flow and if the timing is right we can go, and if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t,” Christy Mancera said. “Our life is what they want. That’s why we were late (to the courtroom Friday). It’s what they want. … It’s our little circus. It’s crazy and it’s fun.”
The Manceras and the rest of the families at the Juvenile Justice Center celebrated outside on the lawn, where a barbecue meal was prepared by Kern County Probation partners. There were interactive games, a selfie station and super hero characters.
Friday was especially meaningful for three Kern County judges — John Brownlee, Wendy Avila and Brian McNamara — who finalized the adoptions.
Brownlee and Avila were adopted. McNamara adopted two children.
“I’m a judge downtown where we do serious and violent felonies all the time and it gets old,” Brownlee said. “But to come out here and to see smiles and laughter, which we don’t get a lot of in Department C, is very refreshing. My staff and I look forward to it every year.”
Brownlee said he was born in Blythe and that his father was a doctor who brought him home within two hours of his birth.
"I had a wonderful upbringing on the farm there, riding horses and feeding animals," he said. "It was almost idyllic for a small country boy like me. I’m convinced that the Brownlees instilled in me their work ethic and their view in life that put me in the position I am today. ... I sincerely hope the children who are adopted today, that they have the same luck and the same great fortune that I did with the Brownlees."
Last fiscal year, 268 adoptions were completed through the Kern County Adoption Agency that is part of Kern County Human Services Department.