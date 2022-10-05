 Skip to main content
Wendy Howard trial: Testimony centers around abuse allegations

20221005-bc-wendyhoward

Wendy Howard, left, and her attorney Tony Lidgett listen as Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith presents the opening statement for the prosecution on Tuesday morning.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Witness testimony in the trial of murder suspect Wendy Howard included emotional accounts Wednesday from a daughter who said she was abused by Howard’s former partner.

Howard has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection to an 2019 incident prosecutors say was premeditated after she fatally shot Kelly Pitts, the accused sexual abuser of her daughter and Howard’s ex-boyfriend. Advocates have rallied and said she shot him in self-defense. Howard had confronted Kelly Pitts about sexual abuse allegations from their daughter, Bayley Frost, before Howard killed him.

