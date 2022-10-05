Wendy Howard trial: Testimony centers around abuse allegations

Witness testimony in the trial of murder suspect Wendy Howard included emotional accounts Wednesday from a daughter who said she was abused by Howard’s former partner.
Howard has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection to an 2019 incident prosecutors say was premeditated after she fatally shot Kelly Pitts, the accused sexual abuser of her daughter and Howard’s ex-boyfriend. Advocates have rallied and said she shot him in self-defense. Howard had confronted Kelly Pitts about sexual abuse allegations from their daughter, Bayley Frost, before Howard killed him.
Miranda Frost, who is Howard’s daughter, said Pitts touched her inappropriately while also doing a sex act around her. The first time was right before her 12th birthday in 2002, she testified. Though she reported the abuse to Kern County sheriff’s deputies, the DA’s office declined to press charges, which affected her deeply, she testified during direct examination by Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith.
“I was, uh,” Frost said, while looking down and taking a pause. “I was deeply affected by it and still am. It made me feel like what happened wasn’t real. Like, no one believed me.”
“It’s been very difficult,” she added while wiping her face with a tissue.
Frost also recounted when she learned her sister, Bayley Frost, said she suffered the same sexual abuse by Pitts. Bayley Frost was previously known as Bayley Pitts and prefers the last name Frost.
The Californian generally does not name alleged victims of sexual abuse. However, both daughters have spoken publicly.
Smith asked if Miranda Frost and her mother discussed the DA’s decision to decline charges, and the witness said their conversations only revolved around hoping there was a better process in place to help people, but the DA’s decision did not surface in their conversations.
Pitts also was violent toward her mother, Miranda Frost said. After Howard and Pitts split, Howard was scared of Pitts and attempted to hide her partners in fear he would do something to her, Frost testified.
Bayley Frost spoke with Miranda Frost and they decided calling law enforcement was the right step to take, though it may take a toll on Bayley to recount what happened to her, Miranda Frost said. Her mother wanted to confront Pitts, but Miranda Frost testified she didn’t let her mother do that.
Tehachapi Police Department detectives told Howard to wait for their investigation’s completion before going to confront Pitts and to act naturally around him, Miranda Frost testified. Frost added she and her mother thought they could put their hopes in law enforcement this time around because there was more evidence of Pitts' abuse.
Smith also showed text messages between Miranda Frost and Howard discussing the police investigation. In the messages, the women discuss how they could get evidence but avoid putting Bayley Frost in Pitts’ hands.
Miranda Frost testified that Pitts was never a real father to her, and she considered him a monster. Frost also described a look that overcame Pitts, which was a sign that violence was imminent. Defense attorney Tony Lidgett said during opening statements Howard saw this look overcome Pitts moments before Howard shot him.
Jurors are scheduled to hear witness testimony Thursday afternoon.
