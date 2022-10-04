Wendy Howard trial: Self-defense or murder? Attorneys dispute moments before shooting

The defense and prosecution didn’t disagree the daughters of murder suspect Wendy Howard were sexually abused by their father or that Howard also endured domestic violence at his hands when delivering their opening statements in Howard’s murder trial in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.
But their disagreements stem from a few seconds — so quick that Howard said she doesn’t remember some of those moments — that ultimately led to Howard shooting Kelly Pitts, her ex-boyfriend. This case catapulted into national attention, attracting media from outside Kern, after domestic violence advocates implored the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to drop the first-degree murder charge against Howard because she said she acted in self-defense against her abuser.
Prosecutor Eric Smith told the jurors they would hear “horrific instances” of domestic violence that happened 10 to 15 years prior to Pitts’ death. They will hear sexual molestation allegations by Wendy Howard’s daughters, Miranda Frost and Bayley Pitts, who attorneys said now uses the last name Frost. Though police were investigating Bayley Frost’s claims, the murder allegation came after Howard decided to avenge her daughter, Smith said.
The Californian generally does not name alleged victims of sexual abuse. However, both daughters have spoken publicly.
Defense attorney Tony Lidgett began his opening statements by flashing a picture of some of Wendy Howard’s seven children and family members. He then started laying out the allegations against Pitts spanning decades.
Miranda Frost endured Pitts committing a sex act around 100 times and inappropriate touching, Lidgett said. Kern County sheriff’s deputies investigated the case and submitted charges to the DA’s office, which declined to prosecute after citing a lack of evidence.
“She’s a beautiful, intelligent woman,” Lidgett said of Miranda Frost. “... But, as to attention and affection, she will cringe at the sight of it.”
Lidgett told jurors about Pitts’ previous alleged victims. They included a 17-year-old girl who was forcibly kissed and Pitts’ previous partner, he said.
Bayley Frost endured the same abuse as her sister, Lidgett said. Howard, wearing a purple suit and skirt because the color represents domestic violence, became emotional when Lidgett described the abuse. An audience member left the courtroom in tears.
Howard’s plea of not guilty to first-degree murder stems from the June 5, 2019, death of Kelly Pitts, 59.
Pitts, who lived three houses away from Howard’s residence on Appaloosa Court in Tehachapi, called Howard to see if he could drop off his grandson at her house to play. This was a normal occurrence and Pitts rode over in his ATV, Smith said.
Pitts’ arrival and what happened next will be scrutinized heavily by attorneys. Jurors are scheduled to conduct a viewing of the area Thursday morning.
“Where were people at when things happened?” Smith posed to the jurors to ponder. “Where was Ms. Howard at when she shot? Where was Mr. Pitts at when he was shot? Where was the ATV? Did the ATV move?”
After Pitts arrived, he was confronted by Howard about a picture in which he allegedly touched Bayley Frost inappropriately, both attorneys said.
“When he gets irate, there is a look that overcomes him,” Lidgett said when he described the interaction. “It is a look that Wendy has seen before. Wendy has been beaten by him, she’s been strangled by him, she’s been raped by him. She was also beaten by a baseball bat by him.”
He added, “She knows that look. When she came out and showed the photograph … she saw that look.”
Lidgett said Pitts began revving up the ATV — evidence shows the motorized vehicle was on. Pitts then grabbed the phone held by Howard, threw it into the bushes and approached her in a “creepy way,” Lidgett said. Howard pulled out a gun and shot him twice, he added.
“He’s now coming forward, more angry than ever before, and he comes toward her,” Lidgett said.
That’s when Howard shot Pitts one more time, her attorney said.
Smith disagreed with Lidgett’s interpretation and said “at no time was Pitts facing the shooter when he was shot.” Pitts had only rolled the ATV at 1 mph before Howard shot him two times, he noted.
Pitts didn’t die immediately and Howard didn’t shoot him again despite having live rounds left in her gun and guns in her house, Lidgett said. He added his client is the one who called law enforcement.
It took a number of officers to restrain Pitts, who was still alive after being shot, the defense attorney added. Pitts was eventually declared deceased at Kern Medical.
Smith added he will present Facebook messages that show Howard’s state of mind before the shooting. He said she had been growing more frustrated after police hadn’t arrested Pitts in connection to Bayley Frost’s allegations.
“Ultimately, the question becomes … what happened (while Howard shot Pitts)?” Smith said.
After opening statements, Tehachapi Police Department employees testified about their investigation into Pitts’ death and Bayley Pitts’ sexual molestation allegations.
Jurors are scheduled to hear witnesses Wednesday.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.