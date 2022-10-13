 Skip to main content
Wendy Howard trial: Prosecution rests as attorneys dispute defendant's emotional state before shooting

The prosecution in the Wendy Howard trial rested Thursday as a deputy district attorney sought to portray the first-degree murder suspect as vengeful prior to her ex-partner's shooting death, and a defense attorney sought to refute those claims by showing his client experienced a range of emotions, not just anger.

Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith said Howard sought revenge against Kelly Pitts because he sexually abused her children. Howard previously told police she shot Pitts in self-defense on June 5, 2019, at her home in Tehachapi. Attorneys in the case have agreed that Howard shot Pitts, and he had molested her daughters.

