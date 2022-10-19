 Skip to main content
Wendy Howard trial: Jurors to deliberate 'vigilante justice' or self-defense

A prosecutor and defense attorney each passionately presented their closing arguments Wednesday by characterizing Wendy Howard as either the murderer of her ex-partner Kelly Pitts or a victim of domestic violence who shot him in self-defense.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith and defense attorney Tony Lidgett both agree Pitts sexually abused Howard's children and physically assaulted Wendy Howard.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

