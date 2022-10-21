Wendy Howard trial: Jurors reach 'potential verdict'

Kern County Superior Court jurors have reached a "possible verdict" in the Wendy Howard trial, according to a court spokeswoman.
Media will assemble in the courtroom at 1:30 p.m. to hear any potential verdict. Jurors entered the deliberation room Wednesday late afternoon after closing arguments finished that day and deliberated all day Thursday.
Wendy Howard, a Tehachapi woman who shot and killed Kelly Pitts, her ex-partner in 2019, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith painted Howard as a vengeful woman upon hearing Pitts sexually abused her daughter Bayley Frost. Frost went to Tehachapi police and they began investigating, but Howard didn’t have confidence in Tehachapi police, he said during a trial which lasted 10 days.
The Californian generally does not name victims of sexual assault. However, Frost has spoken publicly.
Defense attorney Tony Lidgett said Howard shot Pitts in self-defense after suffering horrific sexual and physical abuse by him. Howard knew his capabilities of violence, and sought to protect herself and her children, he said.
This story will be updated.
