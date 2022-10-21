 Skip to main content
Wendy Howard trial: Jurors reach 'potential verdict'

Defendant Wendy Howard wears a troubled expression as her attorney, Tony Lidgett, details alleged abuse Howard suffered at the hands of ex-boyfriend Kelly Pitts as Lidgett delivers closing arguments to the jury on Wednesday morning.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern County Superior Court jurors have reached a "possible verdict" in the Wendy Howard trial, according to a court spokeswoman.

Media will assemble in the courtroom at 1:30 p.m. to hear any potential verdict. Jurors entered the deliberation room Wednesday late afternoon after closing arguments finished that day and deliberated all day Thursday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

