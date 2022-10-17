 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Wendy Howard trial: Emotions of defendant key to determining mindset prior to shooting

20221005-bc-wendyhoward (copy)

Wendy Howard, left, and her attorney Tony Lidgett listen as Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith presents the opening statement for the prosecution on Oct. 4 morning.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Wendy Howard survived a beating by a baseball bat while pregnant, strangulation and attempted rape by her ex-partner.

When it came time to protect herself and her family, Howard, 63, testified Monday that she shot Kelly Pitts in June 2019 after he threatened her, fearful of him because of what he had done to her. She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in his death and took the stand in her defense during her trial Monday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget