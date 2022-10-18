 Skip to main content
Wendy Howard trial: Defense, prosecution rest; closing arguments set

20221005-bc-wendyhoward (copy)

Wendy Howard, left, and her attorney Tony Lidgett listen as Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith presents the opening statement for the prosecution on Oct. 4 morning.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

After about two hours of Wendy Howard repeatedly saying she doesn’t recall or she doesn’t remember the scant seconds in which she shot and killed her ex-partner, Howard broke down Tuesday while cross-examined by a prosecutor during her murder trial.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith resumed his cross-examination of Howard from Monday and tried to portray her as a woman who was furious after learning of sexual abuse inflicted upon her daughter, who had little faith in the police investigation into the abuse and who fatally shot her daughter’s abuser in June 2019.

