Wendy Howard trial: Defendant's daughter recalls sex abuse, shooting

Bayley Frost had never experienced normal interactions with her father and sought an opportunity to create a relationship with him after moving into the same Tehachapi neighborhood where he lived, she testified Friday.

Everything was fine at first. But her relationship changed when he started sexually abusing her, Frost said Friday on the stand in Kern County Superior Court while crying, bowing her head and turning red. Her mother, Wendy Howard, became emotional while listening to the testimony during Howard's trial for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Frost’s father, Kelly Pitts.

