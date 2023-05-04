Wendy Howard sentenced to 1 year probation, time already served

A Tehachapi woman who pleaded no contest pursuant to an Alford plea was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation and time she’s already served, which ends a nearly four-year ordeal that brought heightened attention to Kern County from national domestic violence activists.
Wendy Howard was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of her partner, Kelly Pitts. However, jurors deadlocked on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
Howard entered an Alford plea last month for a charge of voluntary manslaughter. She was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter, first- and second-degree murder.
The voluntary manslaughter charge was broken into to two different theories: this charge done in the heat of passion or imperfect self-defense. Howard was exonerated of voluntary manslaughter committed in imperfect self-defense.
This article will be updated.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.