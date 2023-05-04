 Skip to main content
Wendy Howard sentenced to 1 year probation, time already served

Wendy Howard stands outside Kern County Superior Court following a reading of the verdict in Howard's murder trial on Oct. 21. A Kern County jury found Howard not guilty of first- and second-degree murder as well as involuntary manslaughter but deadlocked on a decision regarding voluntary manslaughter.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Tehachapi woman who pleaded no contest pursuant to an Alford plea was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation and time she’s already served, which ends a nearly four-year ordeal that brought heightened attention to Kern County from national domestic violence activists.

Wendy Howard was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of her partner, Kelly Pitts. However, jurors deadlocked on a voluntary manslaughter charge.

