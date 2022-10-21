 Skip to main content
Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on voluntary manslaughter

Wendy Howard, a woman who shot and killed her ex-partner after he abused her, was found not guilty of first- and second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter Friday, while the jury deadlocked on the charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Seven jurors voted for a verdict of guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the heat of passion, while five sought an acquittal.

