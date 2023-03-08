 Skip to main content
Well rework permits continue despite pressure on state oil regulators

20180626-bc-arvinair-2

In this Californian file photo, an oil pumping unit and storage tank near Shane Court in Arvin is surrounded by residential apartments, single-family homes and commercial businesses.

 Californian file photo

Environmental justice groups haven’t gotten much traction lately in their campaign to get state regulators to override a recent oil industry victory on permitting near sensitive sites.

Data sent out Wednesday by Last Chance Alliance shows that although approvals for new drilling remain scarce, the California Geologic Energy Management Division has given out 56 permits so far this year for well rework jobs within 3,200 feet of homes and other sites classified as off limits to such work under legislation signed last fall by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

