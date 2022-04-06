Well-known Bakersfield law firm changes its name

One of Bakersfield's most prominent law firms has changed its name to reflect new leadership.
Chain | Cohn | Stiles has been renamed Chain | Cohn | Clark because of the role now being played by senior partner Matt Clark, who is now in his 16th year as an accident attorney with the firm.
"I am honored to be included in the long tradition of lawyers who have been part of this firm, and I am committed to making certain that we continue to provide the very best legal representation to those in our community," Clark said in a news release.
It's not the first time the firm has changed its name. For years it was known as Chain-Younger, in recognition of Morris Chain, who founded the firm in 1934, and Milt Younger, who spent 53 years with the company.
Attorney David Cohn has worked at the firm for 47 years. Former namesake David Stiles retired in 2015 and now lives on the Central Coast of California.
Signage reflecting the name change started going up Tuesday at the company's office at 1731 Chester Ave.
Chain | Cohn | Clark specializes in accident, injury and workers compensation law.