'Welcome home, Vietnam veterans' to be held Tuesday morning at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

In this Californian file photo from 2021, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Executive Director Jason Geis, left, prepares to ring the bell following the reading of names of all Kern veterans killed in action during the Vietnam War. A similar ceremony will take place at Tuesday's event.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery will host a "Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans" event, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the gallery at 1925 Eye St. in downtown Bakersfield.

This commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day will include remarks from two veterans, Lynn Eckert, a retired U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam, and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Drew, another veteran of the war in Southeast Asia.

The hourlong program is also expected to include the reading of the names of onetime Kern County residents who were killed in action in Vietnam. A rifle salute and taps will follow.

The public is encouraged to attend, especially any and all who served in Vietnam.

For more details, call the gallery at 661-479-5095.

