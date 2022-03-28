'Welcome home, Vietnam veterans' to be held Tuesday morning at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery will host a "Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans" event, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the gallery at 1925 Eye St. in downtown Bakersfield.
This commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day will include remarks from two veterans, Lynn Eckert, a retired U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam, and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Drew, another veteran of the war in Southeast Asia.
The hourlong program is also expected to include the reading of the names of onetime Kern County residents who were killed in action in Vietnam. A rifle salute and taps will follow.
The public is encouraged to attend, especially any and all who served in Vietnam.
For more details, call the gallery at 661-479-5095.