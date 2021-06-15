Weekly SBDC webinar will focus on hiring

Assistant Kern County Administrative Officer Teresa Hitchcock will join a webinar presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday to talk about hiring employees in the county and resources available to employers amid challenging conditions in the local job market.
Hitchcock, local manager of America's Job Center and Employer's Training Resource, will speak with event host Kelly Bearden, who as director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center has put on more than 60 of the weekly presentations since about the start of the pandemic.
Bearden also plans to go over federal Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, the Employee Retention Tax Credit, the Supplemental Targeted Advance and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Questions from online participants will be taken.
Registration is being handled online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief66.