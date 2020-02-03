An around-the-clock weekend road closure has been scheduled on Oak Street between 21st and 24th Street, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure will begin on Friday from 9 p.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m., according to TRIP.
One lane in each direction will be open through the intersection for east and west traffic on 24th Street, but no right or left turn movements will be allowed while work is taking place. Oak Street will be closed on the north side of 21st Street but the intersection on Oak and 21st Street will remain open, according to TRIP.
Traffic will be detoured through Truxtun Avenue and F Street, according to TRIP.
In addition, an around-the-clock closure will be scheduled for Feb. 14 through Feb. 17 to complete paving and stripping of the intersection, according to TRIP.
