An around-the-clock closure is scheduled for 24th Street at Eye Street on Saturday and Sunday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is needed for drainage work across the roadway, according to TRIP.
Westbound motorist will be detoured north on Chester Avenue to 28th Street and will return to 24th Street through H Street. Work is not expected to impact eastbound traffic on 23rd Street, according to TRIP.
