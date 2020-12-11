The city of Bakersfield announced that it will close its Wednesday City Council meeting to in-person participation because of the state’s stay-at-home order implemented in the San Joaquin Valley in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city said in a news release that the public can participate remotely and provide comment via email or voicemail before the meeting.
Public comment can be made by emailing city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us by 1 p.m. Wednesday or left via voicemail by calling 326-3100 by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The news release also stated that Wednesday’s meeting is going to be largely ceremonial, with the swearing in of new councilmembers. A limited number of special guests will be in attendance practicing public health safety protocols.
The city said members of the public can provide congratulatory messages to incoming or outgoing city councilmembers by emailing City_Council@bakersfieldcity.us.
The public can view Wednesday’s meeting live online at https://bakersfield.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/; or on Kern County television stations: Brighthouse Networks Channel 16 or AT&T U-verse Channel 99.